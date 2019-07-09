Police appeal over missing teenager last seen in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager last seen in Derbyshire.

Amber Godsell, 16, was last seen on Friday July 5 in Langley Mill at 5.15pm.

Amber Godsell

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and has long plum coloured hair. She was last seen wearing light blue skinny jeans, a shiny black bomber jacket and black trainers.

Amber has previous links to Leicestershire, Birmingham and Northamptonshire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.