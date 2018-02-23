Police appeal over criminal damage and graffiti in Dronfield

Police are appealing for information after incidents of criminal damage and graffiti in Dronfield.

Criminal damage was caused to the scout hut on Gorsey Brigg and the cafe at Climax Fishing tackle, along with houses on Coniston Road and Balmoral Crescent, and bus shelters, in the early hours of Sunday February 18.

On the same day several items of street furniture including walls and fences were vandalised by graffiti on Chesterfield Road, in the vicinity of the Three Tons pub.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Sally Horner on 101, quoting reference 18000078559, or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.