Police appeal for witnesses to Chesterfield crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a Chesterfield crash.

It took place at the junction of St Augustine’s Road and St Augustine’s Avenue, at about 6.15pm on Sunday, February 10.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a collision between a white Mini Cooper and a silver Nissan Micra.

"The two drivers, a 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were taken to hospital. The man received treatment for minor injuries.

"Officers investigating would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, especially if they have dash cam footage, or CCTV that covers the junction."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000070385 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Joseph Hartshorn, in any correspondence.