Police appeal for witnesses following ‘disturbance’ on Derbyshire street
Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance in Derbyshire.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:31 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:32 pm
The disturbance occurred on Queen Street, in Long Eaton, at around 3.20pm on Friday, July 30.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail as enquires continue.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, using reference 21*427454.
You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or complete an online contact form.