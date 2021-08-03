Police appeal for witnesses following ‘disturbance’ on Derbyshire street

The disturbance occurred on Queen Street, in Long Eaton, at around 3.20pm on Friday, July 30.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail as enquires continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance in Long Eaton

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, using reference 21*427454.

You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or complete an online contact form.