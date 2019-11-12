Police appeal for witnesses after shooting in Derbyshire town

Police investigating a shooting in a Derbyshire town are appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called to a house on Norwood Crescent after a shot was fired into the property, leaving a man with a leg injury.

Police on Norwood Crescent in Killamarsh.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the street, to come forward. They also want to speak to people who were driving in the area at the time of the incident who may have dash cam footage, which occurred at 9.50pm on Saturday November 9.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DI Justin Redman, quoting incident 1322 of November 9, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.