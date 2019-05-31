Police appeal for witnesses after Dronfield store robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after robbery at a Dronfield convenience store.

It happened at McColl’s store in Barnes Lane at about 6.50am this morning.

Barnes Lane, Dronfield. Pic: Google Images.

A man with his face covered with a scarf walked into the store and demanded cash from a member of staff.

The offender then fled with a small amount of money. He was white, of tall build, and was wearing dark clothing.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for information from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the time.

Police also want to hear from anyone who lives nearby and has CCTV cameras that may have captured the offender.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, or vehicles parked or waiting nearby call 101 quoting reference number 131 of May 31.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

