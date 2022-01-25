Police appeal for witnesses after charity shop and café burgled in Derbyshire town

At around 11.50pm on Monday, January 17, there was a break-in at the White Rose charity shop on Alfreton High Street.

Made @No.18 on Church Street was also targeted, with a burglary occurring there between 3.50pm on Sunday, January 23 and 6.50am on Monday, January 24.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry since the incidents and are now appealing for help identifying the person or people involved.

Police are hoping residents will be able to help their investigation into the two burglaries.

Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*45399/22*32896

• Facebook – send a private message to AlfretonSNT