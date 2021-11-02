Police appeal for witnesses after bike stolen in Chesterfield robbery

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Chesterfield man reported being robbed of his bicycle.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:34 pm
The incident took place on St Augustines Road on Saturday, October 23.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was riding down St Augustines Road between around 1pm and 1.10pm on Saturday, October 23 when the incident happened.A van allegedly pulled up and a man approached him.

The victim ended up on the floor and his bike was stolen.If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage contact police using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*617393.