Police appeal for witnesses after bike stolen in Chesterfield robbery
Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Chesterfield man reported being robbed of his bicycle.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:34 pm
The victim, a man in his 50s, was riding down St Augustines Road between around 1pm and 1.10pm on Saturday, October 23 when the incident happened.A van allegedly pulled up and a man approached him.
The victim ended up on the floor and his bike was stolen.If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage contact police using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*617393.