Police appeal for missing Bolsover man
Officers are concerned for the safety of missing Bolsover man William Mayhew.
William, who is known to sleep rough, was last seen in the town on January 6. He was then seen in the Chesterfield area on around 13 January.
The 38-year-old, who is slim and around 5ft 11ins tall, was last seen wearing a grey hooded coat with a criss-cross pattern on the body, a pair of black Nike Vapormax trainers with bubbles on the bottom, and a pair of jeans.
He also has a number of distinctive tattoos including the name Ruth on his neck.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, including reference 765-140122, using any of these methods:
Facebook– send the force a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call Derbyshire police on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.