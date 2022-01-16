Police appeal for missing Bolsover man

Officers are concerned for the safety of missing Bolsover man William Mayhew.

By Tim Cunningham
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:49 pm

William, who is known to sleep rough, was last seen in the town on January 6. He was then seen in the Chesterfield area on around 13 January.

The 38-year-old, who is slim and around 5ft 11ins tall, was last seen wearing a grey hooded coat with a criss-cross pattern on the body, a pair of black Nike Vapormax trainers with bubbles on the bottom, and a pair of jeans.

He also has a number of distinctive tattoos including the name Ruth on his neck.

William Mayhew.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, including reference 765-140122, using any of these methods:

Facebook– send the force a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call Derbyshire police on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

