Police appeal for help tracing Whitwell quad bikers after collision

Officers from the Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team have released images of off-road vehicle riders thought to be causing a nuisance in the community.

Derbyshire Police has received reports of anti-social riding around the village and on the disused former Whitwell Pit site, including a collision with a car on Station Road on Sunday, May 19.

Off-road motorbikes have also been reported as part of the problem.

No one was injured but damage was caused to a red Nissan Micra and the rider did not stop.

A police spokesman said: "Patrols are being carried out especially during the weekend and at evenings when the problem has been highlighted.

"Did you notice the collision or have any information which could help with our inquiries? Do you recognise any of the riders in these images?

"If you think you may be able to help, please get in touch."

The off-roaders are thought to have been involved in an incident which damaged a car.

Anyone with information relevant to the situation should contact the police by calling 101, or sending a private message via Facebook, Twitter, or the force's website.

Quote the reference number 19*255940 in any correspondence, along with the name of the lead officer on the case, PC Phil Harrison of the Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.