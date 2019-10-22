Police appeal for help to find motorcycle stolen from a Derbyshire village

Derbyshire police want to trace a motocross bike stolen in a shed burglary in Sawmills.

The green Kawasaki bike and parts were taken from the shed on Ripley Road sometime between 3.30am and 4.45am on Saturday October 12.

Motocross parts

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed a black car, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, or a white car with a trailer, possibly a Ford Mondeo, in the Ripley Road or Canal Close area around that time.

Have you seen the bike or do you have any information which could help with inquiries?

Quote the reference number 19000545444 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ruth Platts, in any correspondence.