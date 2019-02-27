Police appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire man

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing Derbyshire man.

Simon Courtnage, 46, has been reported missing from his home on Market Street in Ilkeston.

Simon Courtnage

He also has links to Long Eaton and Belper.

Simon is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build. He has brown eyes and his hair is grey and receding.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 1041 of February 22, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.