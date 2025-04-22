Police appeal for help to find Derbyshire man wanted for assault and stalking

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:29 BST
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted for assault and stalking.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Christopher Metcalfe, from Derby, who is wanted for assault and stalking.

Anyone who has seen the 40-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000003890:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

