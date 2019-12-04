Police appeal for help in finding missing Chesterfield teenager

19-year-old Charlie Rolfe, from Chesterfield, has been reported missing amid growing concerns for his welfare.

Mr Rolfe was reported missing just after 7.20am this morning (Wednesday 4 December). He is believed to have left his home in Lansdowne Road sometime after midnight.

Police are appealing to anybody who might have seen Mr Rolfe to come forward and help locate him.

If you have seen Charlie, call 101 quoting reference number 129 of 4 December.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.