Police appeal for help finding two convicts on the run from prison in Derbyshire
Ashley Sheedy and Simon Galloway left the Sudbury open prison just before 10am on Monday 9 June.
Sheedy, 31, is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and drugs offences and Galloway, 36, is serving a 20-month sentence for theft offences.
Sheedy is described as being white, with brown hair and a short brown beard, while Galloway is described as being white with auburn hair and a full beard.
Anyone who has seen either of the men or has any information on their whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 547 of 9 June for Sheedy and 557 of 9 June for Galloway:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.