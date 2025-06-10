Police appeal for help finding two convicts on the run from prison in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for help finding two convicts on the run from prison in Derbyshire

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Sheedy and Simon Galloway left the Sudbury open prison just before 10am on Monday 9 June.

Sheedy, 31, is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and drugs offences and Galloway, 36, is serving a 20-month sentence for theft offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheedy is described as being white, with brown hair and a short brown beard, while Galloway is described as being white with auburn hair and a full beard.

Ashley Sheedy and Simon Galloway left the open prison just before 10am on Monday 9 June.

Anyone who has seen either of the men or has any information on their whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 547 of 9 June for Sheedy and 557 of 9 June for Galloway:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.