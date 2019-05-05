Police appeal for help after rare coins stolen in Chesterfield burglary

A 71-year-old Chesterfield man was forced to hand over his collection of rare currency during a burglary yesterday morning.

The offenders smashed a window to get into the house, in Sudbury Close, Chesterfield, between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, May 4.

A police spokesman said: "Once inside, the suspect woke the homeowner up and asked him for valuables. The offender stole three maroon-coloured albums containing rare and historical coins and banknotes."

Among the collection were three shillings from Queen Victoria’s reign, three £20 notes with chief cashier signatures on them, a £50 note and a Scottish £50 note.

The spokesman said: "Have you been offered the collection for sale, or have you seen someone with similar items today?

"Do you recognise the description of the offender, who was white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, and wearing grey trousers, a grey jumper and a grey beanie hat?"

They added: "Did you see someone matching that description in the early hours of this morning, or if you live in the area and have CCTV, could you have footage of him?"

Witnesses or anyone who can help the investigation should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 19000226414.