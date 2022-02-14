Police appeal as concerns grow for safety of missing Derbyshire boy

Missing 12-year-old Joshua Bird

Joshua Bird, 12, was last seen in Ripley at around 10am today (February 14).

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

They said: “He is white, has dark hair and was last seen wearing a green coat with cream fur on the hood. He was also wearing blue jogging bottoms and red t-shirt.