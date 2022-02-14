Police appeal as concerns grow for safety of missing Derbyshire boy

Police are concerned for the safety of a boy who has gone missing in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:28 pm
Missing 12-year-old Joshua Bird

Joshua Bird, 12, was last seen in Ripley at around 10am today (February 14).

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

They said: “He is white, has dark hair and was last seen wearing a green coat with cream fur on the hood. He was also wearing blue jogging bottoms and red t-shirt.

“If you have seen him, please contact us quoting 290-140222.”