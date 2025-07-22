Police appeal after woman attacked by two men while walking home in Derbyshire town

A woman was attacked and robbed by two men while walking home in a Derbyshire town – with any witnesses being urged to contact the police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people in connection with a robbery in Ripley.

The incident occurred at the junction of Porterhouse Road and Fearn Avenue at around 2.30am on June 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “A woman walking home was approached by a man and woman who assaulted her and stole her handbag.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“We are keen to speak to the people seen pictured here in connection with the incident as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”

If you recognise them, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000331201:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.