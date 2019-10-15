Police appeal after woman allegedly dodges taxi fare in Clay Cross

Police are appealing for information after a woman allegedly made off from a taxi without settling her fare.

A taxi was booked online from the City Taxi’s office in Chesterfield to Brassington Street in Clay Cross between 5.55am and 6.15am on Saturday, July 6.

She allegedly told the driver she was going to fetch payment from her house but did not return.

Officers have now have released this image of the woman which they hope to trace in connection with the incident.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who recognises the woman or who has any information which could help with our enquiries, should get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 19*350773 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Michelle Wheelwright, in any correspondence.

