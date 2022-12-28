The young woman was punched in the face and pushed to the ground during the assault at the Portland Hotel. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was left with injuries to her eye and back after the attack.

The incident took place between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, October 29, but police have just issued this image of a man they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident. Anyone that recognises the man or has information relating to the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22000632451.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– report via website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad