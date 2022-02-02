Police appeal after suspected stolen perfume and electrical items recovered in Chesterfield

Residents of St Augustine’s Crescent and St Augustine’s Avenue in Birdholme are being asked to check if they are missing any items of property, including mobile phones, an iPad, and several bottles of perfume following the recovery.

Police say they received several reports of a man behaving suspiously in both areas between January 19 and 20.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Police are appealing to residents in Birdholme who may be missing perfume and electrical items

He was subsequently charged to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on January 24.

At the hearing he was remanded into prison custody.

Anyone who believes they are missing items of property similar to those listed is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, asking for Detective Constable Claire Whitbread and quoting reference 22*38105.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.