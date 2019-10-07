Police appeal after serious assault in Somercotes

Police are apealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Somercotes.

The incident occurred near to the Devonshire Arms pub at 11.30pm on September 21.

A 62-year-old man sustained a broken hip as a result of the alleged assault and a 42-year-old woman received minor injuries.

Two people, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman both from Somercotes, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with more information on the incident, to contact them, quoting the reference number 19000505457 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

