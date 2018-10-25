Police appeal after scrap metal swiped in Pinxton burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a Pixton business.

The incident happened at premises on Wharf Road sometime between 11.10pm and 11.30pm on Monday, October 15.

Some of the scrap metal stolen in the burglary.

A quantity of metal including some scrap metal was stolen.

It is believed that the burglar/s gained entry by forcing open a window at the rear of the building.

Around the time of the burglary a silver car was seen nearby.

If you have any information about this incident, or saw a silver car in the area, police are urging you to get in touch.

Remember to quote the reference number 18000496636 and the name of the officer in the case PC Harvey Haywood, in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.