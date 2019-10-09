Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault took place in Chesterfield in the early hours of this morning.

Officers received a call at 12.30am from East Midlands Ambulance Service to report that a 19-year-old man had been assaulted in Holmebank West, Brockwell.

Holmebank West, Brockwell.

The man was taken to Northern General Hospital for treatment and later discharged.

His injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

It is understood that a silver Vauxhall Insignia was travelling in the area at the time and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a car fitting this description.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was driving nearby with dash cam installed.

If you believe you can assist with enquiries into this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 19*38872.

Any footage that may be of use to officers should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.