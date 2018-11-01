Police appeal after man allegedly tries to grab child in Matlock

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Matlock where a man allegedly tried to grab the arm of a child.

Officers received a report of a suspicious incident at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday October 31).

A child, who looked approximately three-years-old, was walking with a man and woman along Bakewell Road.

A witness saw a man, outside Marks and Spencer, grab the little girls arm. The witness alerted the couple and they continued to walk away with the girl.

Police would like to speak to the couple involved, or anyone who has any information about the incident. Anyone who can help with the investigation should call 101, quoting reference number 18000525084