Police appeal after knife-wielding thug threatens shopkeeper during robbery in Chesterfield

Officers were called to reports that a shopkeeper had been threatened with a knife at Walton Stores in St Augustines Road, Birdholme, between 1.40pm and 2.05pm on Monday, February 7.

The offender, who is pictured, was described as being white, slim and around 5ft 11ins tall. He was wearing a black softshell jacket and a black mask, and demanded money before leaving the store in the direction of Grangewood.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage – or any homeowners who have CCTV that may have captured him leaving the store.

After the robbery, officers said the offender headed towards Grangewood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*075678:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form

Phone – call us on 101.