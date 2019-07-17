Police appeal after four men ‘attack property with weapons’ in Worksop burglary

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in Worksop.

It happened at around 12.40am on Tuesday (July 16).

Sunnymede in Worksop.

Officers attended a house on Sunnymede following reports of four men with weapons attacking the property.

Two victims received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw the men in the area at the time of the incident or noticed any cars leaving the area.

Police would also like to speak to anyone with CCTV on Sunnymede and Greenacre street.

If you have any information ring 101, quoting incident number 31 of 16 July 2019.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

