Police appeal after fights break out outside Chesterfield pubs before football match

Police are appealing for information after fighting broke out outside two Chesterfield pubs before a football match.

The incidents occurred on Saturday, February 24 amongst men who are believed to be rival football supporters, before a match at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium between Chesterfield and Swindon Town.

The first incident was outside the Crown and Cushion Pub in the Market Place, at around 12.55pm. A group of men were reported to be gathered outside the pub and a fight ensued.

Later, at around 2.40pm, another fight broke out amongst a large group of men outside the Crown and Anchor pub on Sheffield Road. The fight spilled into the road causing traffic to come to a standstill.

PC David Wright, Dedicated Football Officer from the Central Football Unit, said: “We are keen to identify those involved in these incidents and wish to appeal to the public for any information about what happened.

“In particular we are requesting CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage which may have been captured in the area at the time.

“Any information should be reported to the Central Football Unit, by calling 101 and quoting reference number 118 of 22 February.”

You can also contact the Central Football Unit online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.