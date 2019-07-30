Police appeal after crash on A617 in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after a crash on the A617 in Chesterfield.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a green Kawasaki ZX motorcycle on the A617 between the Hornsbridge roundabout and the M1 at 5.25pm on Saturday, 13 July.

The collision occurred on the A617

The rider and pillion were taken to hospital for treatment for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen the collision – in particular drivers with dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with any information should contact police quoting the reference 19*366950 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.