Police appeal after car stolen in Selston

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Selston.

The victim woke up to find that someone had been in his house and that his black Audi A3, registration KW63 LPO, had been stolen from his drive.

A laptop, a wallet containing bank cards and a quantity of cash and a bag containing a purse and bank cards were also taken.

The incident happened at a property on Commonside between 2.30am and 6.30am on September 18.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 124 of 18 September 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.