Police appeal after car and two houses are extensively damaged in fire in Killamarsh

Police are appealing for information after a fire which caused extensive damage to two properties in Killamarsh.

The incident occurred on Saturday August 25 at around 5pm on Foxcroft Chase.

A vehicle on a driveway was set alight, causing two neighbouring houses to catch fire. This caused extensive damage to both properties and the car.

DC Russell Garner said: “I would like to trace the man in the images as I believe that he may have information that could assist with my enquiries.”

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or CCTV footage is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18*405638 and the name of the officer in the case DC Russell Garner, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.