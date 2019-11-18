Police appeal after bikes swiped from North East Derbyshire garage

Police say they are 'interested to know the whereabouts' of two bikes which were taken from a garage in North East Derbyshire.

The black bike is branded ‘On One’ and is a Scandal model with Shimano XT gear set and black Marzocchi Bomber front suspension forks with red adjusters.

The other is black and orange and is ‘Sunn’ branded and has the facility for a baby seat to be fitted.

They were taken from a garage in the Wingerworth area.

If you have been offered these bikes or have any information in relation to them, call 101 quoting reference number 19000607278.

