Police appeal after baby alpaca dies following dog attack in Derbyshire - WARNING: distressing image

Police are appealing for information after a baby alpaca was killed and a number of sheep were injured after being attacked by a dog.

The incident occurred on Friday January 18 on a footpath accessed from Warmwells Lane at the side of Marehay Cricket Club.

A baby alpaca suffered fatal injuries in the attack and number of sheep were also injured

The dog caused minor injuries to a number of sheep, as well as causing fatal injuries to a baby alpaca.

Officers are keen to speak to the owners of the dog or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19000030648 and the name of the officer in the case PC Walker, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.