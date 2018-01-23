Police appeal after alleged sexual assault on 15-year-old girl

Police are trying to trace two people who may have information about an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in New Whittington.

The girl told police that she was walking with an older boy, whom she knows, through Brearley Park to an alleyway between the park and Durham Avenue.

She then alleges that he sexually assaulted her.

Two dog walkers were seen walking towards the alleyway at around the time of the incident. They were a man, a woman and one dog and police want to speak to the pair in case they have seen or heard something which could help with the inquiry.

The victim wore a white jacket and the older boy wore a long coat.

The incident happened just after midnight on the morning of Friday, December 15.

A 17-year-old boy has been voluntarily interviewed.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Annetta Difelice on 101, quoting reference 17000553019, or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.