Pictures: man sought after alloy wheels stolen

Derbyshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after alloy wheels and a battery booster pack were stolen from a vehicle compound in Dronfield.

The wheels, which fit a Ford Ranger, were stolen at around 10am on Thursday, November 9 from a car dealership on Sheffield Road.

Anyone with information should call PC Keith Short on 101, quoting reference 17*500140, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.