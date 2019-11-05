Pervert soldier is placed on Sex Offenders’ Register after exposing his genitals to youngsters

A soldier has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register after he admitted exposing his genitals to children he had coaxed into woods under the pretence he needed help looking for a dog.

Derby Crown Court heard on November 4 how Bradley Hearne, 22, committed the offence at a park area on Brooks Road, at Barrowhill, near Staveley. A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing revealed Hearne had approached the youngsters and claimed he had lost a dog.

Marianne Connolly, prosecuting, told the magistrates’ court hearing one of the children had been with friends who had been approached by Hearne who said he had lost a dog and needed help to look for it.

Ms Connolly said: “He showed a picture on a mobile phone and encouraged them to follow him to a wooded area and in the park he exposed his genitals to the children present and caused them to run away.”

Police tracked Hearne down and he was arrested shortly after the incident, according to Ms Connolly. Hearne, of Hazelwood Drive, Barnsley, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress.

Ms Connolly said there have been concerns about Hearne’s mental health and he had been on sick-leave from the Army. Kevin Tomlinson, defending, said Hearne is a trooper with the Royal Lancers regiment and he has been on sick leave. Hearne was sentenced to a three-year community order and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years and put under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years. He must complete 180 hours of unpaid work.