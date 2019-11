An elderly woman has died after suffering ‘multiple and serious’ injuries in a crash in Derbyshire.

The woman was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Main Road, Darley Bridge, Matlock, at around 2pm on November 15.

She was taken to hospital where she died on Monday, November 25.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

An investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.

READ MORE: WEATHER WARNING FOR ICE ISSUED FOR DERBYSHIRE