Phoebe Johnson sadly passed away following the collision near Melbourne.

Phoebe Johnson, from Swadlincote, died after the red Seat Leon she was travelling in was involved in a collision on the A514 in Ticknall, near Melbourne. The incident occured near the junction of Breach Lane on Saturday, October 23 at around 12.30am.

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but passed away later that day with her parents at her side.

In a joint statement, Nicky and Paul Johnson said: “Phoebe was loved by many and we would like to thank our family and friends for their support, messages, condolences and love at this very difficult time.

“The pain is relentless, but we have found comfort in the people that knew and loved Phoebe.”

A 19-year-old woman, believed to have been the driver of the car, suffered non-serious injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries, but who have not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using the following non-emergency methods, quoting reference number 21*615950.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message their contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call them on 101.