Police want to speak to pair in connection with shoplifting in Bakewell.

Bakewell Police Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an alleged shoplifting in Bakewell.

Do you recognise these people?

They would like to speak to the two people pictured in connection with the incident.

They have also been sighted in #Chesterfield.

If you have any information call the police on 101 quoting incident number 19*457922.