Paedophile jailed for sexual crimes against child in Chesterfield

A man has been jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of sexual crimes against a child.

John Brown denied the crimes but a jury found him guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of raping a child.

John Brown.

MORE: Derbyshire children are being exploited by drugs gangs - know the signs to spot

The crimes happened between 2008 and 2011 in Chesterfield.

Brown, 56, of Crowscroft Road, Pilsley, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court last month.

Detective Constable Matthew Chapman, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "This case has taken time to come to court and I want to praise the victim for her confidence in following the case through to its conclusion and giving evidence in court.

"I hope her bravery in coming forward, and the significant length of this sentence, encourages victims of similar crimes to contact the police and report what has happened to them."

MORE: Ten of the most breathtaking views in the UK as chosen by cyclists - including one in the Peak District