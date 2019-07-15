Paedophile hunters live streamed moment they confronted man who thought he was meeting a 14-year-old Derbyshire girl

A man drove to Alfreton to pick up a girl aged 14 - only for paedophile hunters to film him live on Facebook.

They had invented a girl's profile and put it on a chatroom where it was seen by Muhammed Razzaq, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Paedophile hunters live streamed moment they confronted man who thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl in Derbyshire.

After spotting a photograph, he posted the one word 'beautiful'.

The paedophile group responded on behalf of the make-believe girl, saying: "Hi, I am 14. You OK?"

It led to 109 pages of chat which included Razzaq, 38, posting a picture of his bed at home on Norton Street, Nottingham.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC said: "You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.

"Underage girls are no-go, aren't they? Going onto a website looking for sexual titillation is fraught with difficulty."

Razzaq admitted attempting to make contact with a girl.

Alan Murphy, prosecuting, told the court: "This is known colloquially as a paedophile hunter type case.

"In the conversation, he asks if she drinks, smokes and has she had sex. He asked her to send a photograph because she was 'very beautiful,'" said Mr Murphy.

In the messages, Razzaq says he is 36.

At one point, he writes "14 and 36, no good together."

He appears to be 'plainly suspicious and thinks it could be a fake profile' but later makes sexual comments and posts a picture of his bed.

He then makes arrangements to meet the girl in an Alfreton car park at 10am and promises to return her at 3pm, said Mr Murphy.

"At the pick-up point, he is confronted by members of the group. They live-stream on Facebook their confrontation and the police are contacted," added Mr Murphy.

Razzaq had never been in trouble before.

He was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was put on the sex offenders' register for a decade.

He was ordered to pay £670 prosecution costs.

Chris Smith, mitigating, said that Razzaq accepted that he could have been sent to prison immediately for the offence.

"Bear in mind his plea, which reflects his admissions and some degree of remorse, bearing in mind his acceptance of responsibility is echoed in the pre-sentence report and his good character," said Mr Smith.