‘Overtired’ Derbyshire man swerved into oncoming car and injured two after taking cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘overtired’ Derbyshire man who swerved into an oncoming taxi and injured the occupants after being up all night with his son in hospital had also taken cocaine, a court has heard.

Lee Cumberland drifted across the white line on the road through Elton, Nottinghamshire, on Friday June 16, last year, and narrowly missed a car coming the other way, said prosecutor Luc Chignall.

“That should have been the wake-up call to take a break there and then, not wait until the next coffee stop,” Judge Julie Warburton told him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said Cumberland swerved off the road, throwing up dust, before crashing with “catastrophic consequences” and forcing the taxi into some trees.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the driver’s ribs, neck and back were injured and he was reliant on pain killers for a time.

In a statement he described suffering flashbacks and said the crash impacted his ability to drive and enjoy his family life. His passenger was also injured and had to take time off work.

“It was absolutely foolish and dangerous to get behind the wheel of a car,” the judge told him. "You’re only fortunate he wasn't killed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumberland told the arresting officer he had taken cocaine the weekend before and tests showed he had five times the legal limit for the drug in his system.

The court heard he was for convicted of drink driving in 2010, and of cannabis possession in 2012.

His defence barrister said Cumberland had been up all night because his five-year-old son had been in hospital following an accident.

The collision happened in the second week of a new job and he was afraid to take the day off work because he was in financial dire straits at the time, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He apologises through me,” he said. “I am confident this has been a wake-up call and he has learned his lesson. He knew he shouldn't be driving. He was overtired but there were drugs in his system.”

Cumberland, aged 37, of Slater Way, Ilkeston, admitted dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

On Tuesday, Judge Warburton imposed a 15-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work.