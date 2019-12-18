Outrage after racists damage sign outside Chesterfield mosque

Racists have been blamed for damaging a new sign outside a Chesterfield mosque.

The Chesterfield Jamia Mosque put up the sign – which said ‘welcome’ – and secured it with 16 bolts to try and make it safe and secure.

Representatives of Chesterfield Stand up to Racism and Chesterfield Interfaith Forum visited Chesterfield's Jamia mosque to show support after the crime.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Stand up to Racism said: “Within a short time some racists had determinedly attacked it and knocked it down.”

Last week, representatives of Chesterfield Stand up to Racism and Chesterfield Interfaith Forum visited the mosque to express solidarity.

Mohammed Razaq, of the mosque, said the incident was ‘very upsetting for everyone’.

Jeannie Robinson, from Chesterfield Stand up to Racism, added: “Freedom of religion is a basic civil liberty in the country and Islamophobic attacks like this must be opposed.

“It is an outrage that Muslims in Chesterfield cannot publicise their presence in our community.

“Everyone should feel safe to practice their religion.”

Police are investigating and anyone with information should call 101.