Outbuilding blaze spread to trees and hedges in Bolsover

Crews from Staveley Fire Station have extinguished a fire at an outbuilding in Carr Vale.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Bathurst Road at 9pm last night, June 20, after the out building blaze spread to surrounding trees and hedges.

Bathurst Road, Carr Vale.

One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Staveley attended a fire on Bathurst Road, Carr Vale involving a 6x6m outbuilding and surrounding trees and hedgerow.

"Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."