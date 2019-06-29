Ouch! Police release photo warning what can happen if you hop on a motorbike without correct gear

Police have asked motorbikers to ensure they’re wearing the correct gear- and have released this photo to hit home about what can happen if you don’t take their advice.

Officers from Shirebrook posted the photo on their Facebook page, adding: “So the sun is making a return and the motorbikes are back out on the road. ”All we ask (beyond [the bike] being road legal, taxed, MOT’d insured and ridden by someone with the correct licence) is that you wear the right gear and ride within the limits of the road and your abilities.

That's gotta sting a bit...

“Tarmac will remove skin and muscle down to the bone in seconds and gravel rash will really ruin your day,” they went on.

“Skin grafts aren’t much fun, or broken bones either for that matter- so wear gear that will protect you from this. It’s quite simple really.”

READ MORE: DRIVER CUT FREE AFTER CRASH NEAR WHITWELL