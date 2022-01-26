One month on from Boxing Day killing at Crystal Peaks pub but no one charged with Coley Byrne's murder

McCauley ‘Coley’ Byrne died after he was stabbed during an incident at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on the border with Derbyshire, at around 10pm on Boxing Day. He was 26.

Now, despite assurances from South Yorkshire Police at the time that the investigation was moving “at pace”, it has now been four weeks since the fatal attack and his killer is still at large.

To date, the only person arrested in relation to the killing is Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Macauley Byrne, known as Coley, was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub at Crystal Peaks.

In the incident at the pub on Drake House Lane, residents said they heard sounds of screaming and glass breaking in the car park just before police arrived just after 10pm.

One resident said: “It was sirens galore, just police car after police car arriving.

"It sounded like a right scuffle in the car park. There was a lot of screaming and I heard a lot of glass breaking and crashing.”

A large number of squad cars arrived soon after. Coley was rushed to hospital but soon after succumbed to his injuries.

The following day, dozens of flowers and tributes were left outside the pub in his memory.

One man who arrived to lay his own said: “I’m devastated. He was one of the loveliest guys you could meet. I don’t believe it.”

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

Anyone with information over Coley’s death can call 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Gypsy Queen only reopened for the first time since the killing last week.

In a statement issued following the stabbing, the pub said: “We were all completely devastated by what happened and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Byrne.”