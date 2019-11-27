Officers want to trace electric bike stolen from Matlock

Officers have released images of an electric bike that was stolen from a shed in Matlock.

The bike, a Cube Stereo in orange and lime green, was taken sometime between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday November 5, from a shed on Bank Gardens.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has seen this bike, or notices suspicious activity in the area.

If you think you can help please contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 19*592775 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Richard Giles, in any correspondence.