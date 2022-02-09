Officers discover cannabis grow causing ‘huge fire risk’ at Chesterfield property
Police found and destroyed a cannabis grow at a property in Chesterfield that was putting neighbours in danger with a ‘huge fire risk’.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:30 am
The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team reported yesterday that they had located a cannabis grow at a property in Whittington.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Alongside the obvious, these are a huge danger to others, as cannabis farms like this are a huge fire risk.”
After the grow was destroyed, one individual was arrested, and is now being dealt with for drug offences.
The Newbold SNT asked residents to make them aware if they suspect drug cultivation, use or dealing in their area. They encouraged them to contact Derbyshire Police on either 101 or 999, or make their report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.