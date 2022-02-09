Officers discover cannabis grow causing ‘huge fire risk’ at Chesterfield property

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team reported yesterday that they had located a cannabis grow at a property in Whittington.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Alongside the obvious, these are a huge danger to others, as cannabis farms like this are a huge fire risk.”

After the grow was destroyed, one individual was arrested, and is now being dealt with for drug offences.

