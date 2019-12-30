Offender in stolen Land Rover rams into police vehicle in Staveley

An offender in a stolen Land Rover Defender rammed an armed police vehicle after being boxed in.

After police boxed in the vehicle, the offender rammed a Derbyshire Armed Response Unit vehicle and was arrested.

The stolen vehicle

During the incident, a Transit Van was stung and the driver arrested after failing to stop.

Both vehicles are believed to have been stolen from driveways last night (December 30).

Another vehicle, believed to have been used by the offenders, was stopped in South Yorkshire, and the driver arrested.