Offender in rural Peak District is spared from unpaid work due to transport problems

An offender who lives in a rural part of the Peak District has been spared from completing 180 hours of unpaid work after a court learned there was no transport to get him to his placement.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 5 how David Buckle, 31, of Weaving Avenue, Castleton, had been given a community order in January with 180 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement after he admitted causing damage at Ye Olde Nag’s Head, Castleton, and admitted three assaults.

However, Buckle had to return for re-sentencing due to problems with his unpaid work.

The probation service explained the unpaid work transport service does not go out as far as Castleton to do pick-ups and there are no other work placements in that area suitable for Buckle.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe was also told by the probation service that the transport service is now a private company and the probation service cannot dispute what they have been told.

The judge suspected the private company involved did not consider it financially viable to go to Castleton and Buckle told the court the service had told him they were not willing to alter their system for him.

Buckle, who has managed to complete 40 hours of unpaid work, said sometimes he would have to go to Glossop and even though he did not have his own transport he did have a bicycle but said there was a massive hill in the way.

District Judge Taaffe said: “I am going to remove the unpaid work requirement because I have seen that you have complied to the best of your ability.

“And in the circumstances if the private company concerned cannot make suitable arrangements for a pick-up it is not your problem.”